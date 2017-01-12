By Matt Stensland

A 26-year-old Steamboat Springs man is suspected of assaulting a Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputy Thursday morning.

Andrew S. Balvanz was arrested on suspicion of DUI, careless driving, third-degree assault, resisting an officer and violation of a protection odor.

The deputy was helping Steamboat police when they stopped to check on a driver who slid off the road at Pine Grove Road and Ore House Plaza.

The driver, Balvanz, told police he had consumed three beers …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today