By Teresa Ristow

Brett Morganti was stationed in Afghanistan in early March 2002 when Operation Anaconda — a battle to destroy al-Qaeda and Taliban forces — began in the Shahi-Kot Valley.

“It was a very large operation, early on,” said Morganti, a commercial real estate broker who now lives in Steamboat Springs part-time.

As a special warfare operator for the U.S. Navy’s Sea Air and Land, or SEALs, Team, Morganti was part of a special operations unit …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today