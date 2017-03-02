By Scott Franz

The state of Steamboat Springs’ road system is strong, but city streets will need a much bigger annual investment from the city’s budget to avoid crumbling in the coming years.

That’s according to a broad new study of the health of the city’s 78.6 miles of roads.

The $50,000 study utilized high-tech trucks armed with lasers and cameras to check on the quality of all of the city’s streets.

The Phoenix-based consulting company that executed the study told …read more

