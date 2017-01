By John F. Russell

It’s easy to talk about Olympic Heritage in a town that has been home to more than 80 Olympic athletes. It’s another thing to bring that heritage to life.

What: Former Olympic athletes talk about their experiences, answer questions

When: 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22

Where: Thunderhead Gondola Building, second floor

Who: Two-time Olympian Caroline Lalive Carmichael

On Jan. 22, two-time Olympian Caroline Lalive Carmichael will do her best to bring her own …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today