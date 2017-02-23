By Scott Franz

The Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation Commission is cool with e-bikes.

The commission voted Wednesday to recommend that the city start a yearlong pilot program allowing two types of e-bikes on the Yampa River Core Trail.

Commissioners gave their blessing after hearing from members of the community who were mostly supportive of electric bicycles, which are growing in popularity.

Some commissioners didn’t share the concerns of some community members that the new bicycles would add more congestion, and …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today