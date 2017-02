The Steamboat Springs Police Department is trying to identify a man who is suspected of breaking into a downtown restaurant around 2 a.m. on Super Bowl Sunday with a crowbar and stealing some cash.

The man was captured on surveillance video inside Sambi Canton at the time of the burglary.

A description of the suspect from the police department describes him as a man with a tan complexion who weighs 200 to 220 pounds and stands at …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today