By Teresa Ristow

As local medical providers wrestle with whether to help facilitate Colorado’s newly passed right-to-die law, it’s unclear whether someone eligible in Routt County would be able to receive a lethal dose of medicine locally.

Routt County voters gave their overwhelming support to Proposition 106, the End-of-Life Options Act, in November, with 10,469 voters in favor, or about 77 percent.

Statewide, the proposition passed with about 65 percent of the vote.

Two months later, physicians statewide are …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today