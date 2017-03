By Teresa Ristow

A year after moving into their second home north of Steamboat Springs, Gary and Brenda Jones watched as nearly 500 inches of snow covered their land and the steep slopes on either side of their house.

“The year we moved in was 10 years ago, and we had an epic 43 feet of snow,” Gary Jones said. “The back hill was completely covered in willow bushes, but the snow was so deep we were able …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today