By Tom Ross

Steamboat Springs could be in for a rockin’ New Year’s Eve after a relatively quiet Christmas Eve, based on the latest lodging forecast released by the Steamboat Springs Chamber Resort Association Dec. 21.

The Chamber projects that resort lodging properties here will be 65 percent full with 10,200 people in town Saturday, Dec. 24.

The town will swell with holiday travelers beginning Wednesday, Dec. 28, when the number of visitors will reach 14,500. Guest lodging numbers will …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today