By Joel Reichenberger

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club snowboarders rode to high finishes Sunday at a United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association slopestyle event at Copper Mountain.

Leading the way was Meredith Conner, who won in the junior women’s division.

Other top riders included Jacy Werner, who earned a spot on the podium in the youth men division; Braden Duty, who was fourth in the Menehune class; Jake Suchowski, seventh in breaker boys; Forrest Christian, ninth in youth …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today