By Teresa Ristow

The Steamboat Springs School District is seeking proposals from architects, owner’s representatives or construction managers interested in reviewing the options for future district facilities upgrades.

The Board of Education on Monday gave district administration the green light to put out a request for proposals for someone who could work with the district between now and November. The person selected would help firm up working estimates calculated by the Community Committee for Education for various construction …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today