By Teresa Ristow

The Steamboat Springs School District doesn’t have the lead time this year to pursue a grant program to help fund capital projects, but staff hopes to pursue the program in 2018.

On Monday, the Board of Education learned more from district staff about the Building Excellent Schools Today, or BEST, program, which offers matching grants for Colorado school districts pursuing new school construction and deferred maintenance.

The next annual grant deadline is in mid-February, and districts …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today