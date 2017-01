By John F. Russell

He knows what it feels like to crash through the gates of a slalom course, and he has tested his skills on the bumps of a mogul course and hit every obstacle and rail while competing in slopestyle.

But 17-year-old Bryan Gilbertson will tell you the place he feels the most comfortable on skis is a place most would not. He said he’s the most comfortable at the top of some of the steepest terrain …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today