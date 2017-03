By John F. Russell

Tuesday turned out to be a big day for Steamboat Springs ski racer Hig Roberts as he captured the U.S. National giant slalom title at the Sugarloaf Resort in Maine.

“This is my first national championship,” Roberts said. ”It’s been a great year of skiing, but off the hill, it’s been a very challenging year in a lot of ways. It’s incredible to get this right at the end and grab a win that I’ve been …read more

