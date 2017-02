By John F. Russell

Snowboarding isn’t just a pastime for Steamboat Springs native Maggie Rose Carrigan; it’s a lifestyle she never plans to give up.

But it is a sport she nearly had to leave behind eight years ago when she was diagnosed with adolescent idiopathic scoliosis.

“I remember it like it was yesterday,” Carrigan said of the moment she first realized there was something wrong. “I was at the slopestyle park at Howelsen Hill, and I was hiking back …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today