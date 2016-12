By Scott Franz

Steamboat Springs Transit will run more buses in the wee hours of Sunday morning to make sure revelers who are ringing in the new year make it home safe.

The bus service is also providing additional service on New Year’s Eve to accommodate riders who are making their way to the festivities.

Starting at midnight, an SST bus will leave the downtown area toward the mountain every 10 minutes.

Via:: Steamboat Today