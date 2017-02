By Teresa Ristow

A Steamboat Springs woman is fighting to regain custody of a Siberian husky after the dog’s microchip revealed it was reported stolen in Canon City in 2013.

Ashlee Anderson, 28, said she’s had ownership of Sitka, a female husky, since September 2013, when she adopted it from a friend in Canon City, where she lived at the time.

Anderson said the dog had been in the possession of a homeless man for a …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today