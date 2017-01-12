A swarm of seven Steamboat Springs swimmers made a splash last weekend at the Mavalanche Invitational Swim Meet in Grand Junction, teaming up to earn top-10 finishes in more than a dozen races.
Top-10 finishes from Grand Junction meet
Mohammed Alnajdawi, 13-14 age group
3rd, 100 backstroke
4th, 100 freestyle
4th 200 freestyle
Brooks Birkinbine, open age group
9th, 200 breaststroke
10th, 500 freestyle
Kelsey Bryant, 10-and-under age group
2nd, 100 butterfly
2nd, 100 freestyle
2nd, 200 freestyle
3rd, 50 butterfly
3rd, 50
Via:: Steamboat Today
