By Joel Reichenberger

A swarm of seven Steamboat Springs swimmers made a splash last weekend at the Mavalanche Invitational Swim Meet in Grand Junction, teaming up to earn top-10 finishes in more than a dozen races.

Top-10 finishes from Grand Junction meet

Mohammed Alnajdawi, 13-14 age group

3rd, 100 backstroke

4th, 100 freestyle

4th 200 freestyle

Brooks Birkinbine, open age group

9th, 200 breaststroke

10th, 500 freestyle

Kelsey Bryant, 10-and-under age group

2nd, 100 butterfly

2nd, 100 freestyle

2nd, 200 freestyle

3rd, 50 butterfly

3rd, 50 …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today