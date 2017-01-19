By Kari Dequine Harden/For Steamboat Today

Entering its 25th season, the Steamboat Symphony Orchestra begins a new chapter in 2017 as it transitions back to an independent performing arts organization.

The orchestra is currently forming a new board of directors and just appointed Stuart Handloff as executive director.

The Steamboat Symphony Orchestra will now be autonomous of the Steamboat Springs Arts Council but will continue to collaborate with the council, as well as expand partnerships with numerous other local groups, Handloff said.

