Steamboat Pilot & Today is accepting letters of interest from readers who would like to serve as community representatives on the newspaper’s editorial board. Individuals selected for the board will be asked to serve a four-month term beginning in February.

The editorial board includes two community representatives and four members of the newspaper staff.

Newspaper staff members on the board include Publisher Suzanne Schlicht, Editor Lisa Schlichtman, Evening Editor Jim Patterson and veteran reporter Tom Ross. Current …read more

