By Joel Reichenberger

Jack Reich was fourth in giant slalom Thursday, leading the way for Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skiers at the U16 regional championships in Vail.

Reich was one of five Steamboat boys to squeeze into the top 10 in the event on another strong day of racing for the club skiers.

Colton Sankey was seventh, Noah Riemenschneider eighth, Cole Gedeon ninth and James Lahrman 10th.

“They just push each other every day in training,” U16 coach Ben Brown …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today