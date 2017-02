By Julia Ben-Asher

In the mid-’90’s, Scotty Stoughton was playing with several bands around Colorado. He jammed at every single Steamboat Springs venue.

“I had a really big spot in my heart for this place,” he says.

Two decades later, as a promoter, musician and founder of WinterWonderGrass, Stoughton was looking for a location that would be a better fit for the Colorado section of the festival, which was held in Edwards and then Avon in its first four years. …read more

