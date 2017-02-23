By Julia Ben-Asher/For Steamboat Today

If you haven’t been to Colorado in a few years, some things related to substances have probably changed a tad or two. Our laws here might also be pretty different from those of your home state. Here’s a quick summary of basic substance laws and policies you should know while you’re here.

Marijuana



Amendment 64 allows adults 21 years and older (and with a government-issued ID to prove it) to legally possess as much as 1 ounce …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today