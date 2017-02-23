Railroad Earth



Sunday: 7:45 p.m., Main Stage (headliner)

In 2001, six musicians in western New Jersey were forming a bluegrass-jam band. Before the group ever played a gig, it got the news — it was booked to play at the renowned Telluride Bluegrass Festival. Since then, Railroad Earth has been playing shows across the country and has released seven albums. The group is known for its versatility and genre fusion.

Todd Sheaffer on lead vocals, acoustic guitars; Tim

