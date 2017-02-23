By Julia Ben-Asher/For Steamboat Today

A few thousand humans packed into a single space, grooving with so much spirit that they sometimes might groove right into your personal bubble. Thousands of conversations and multiple bands overlapping in an unthinkably huge pile, each making a grab at your brain for attention. The smell of other people’s sweat invading your nostrils.

And all with the torment of knowing that each show is a precious, magical experience that will never happen again, so you …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today