By Teresa Ristow

A diverse lineup of nine artists from around the country will travel to Steamboat Springs this season as part of Steamboat Ski Area’s annual Bud Light Rocks the Boat free concert series, the ski area announced Wednesday.

January 16 – Walker McGuire

March 4 – New Breed Brass Band

March 11 – Magic Giant

March 18 – The Motet

March 25 – Martini Shot

April 1 – Flow Tribe

April 8 – Con Brio

April 15 – Anderson East

Via:: Steamboat Today