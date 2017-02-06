By Compiled by Julia Ben-Asher

The Winter Carnival is as packed as a snowbank full of fun, sparkly, adorable, ridiculous and majestic events. Here are some favorites, as told by 10 Carnival-goers.

1

“The shovel race is fun! But I always cringe when I watch it, because it’s like, ‘Who’s going to lose teeth?’”

— Leah Ramberg

2

“The snow shovel races and pulling the kids behind the horses — that’s the absolute best. Both events are so unique. And it’s also …read more

