By Joel Reichenberger

Life, Steamboat Springs freestyle skier Jaelin Kauf said, has not changed much.

Plenty has, however, since she was here a year ago, competing then, as now, in the U.S. Freestyle National Championships at Steamboat Ski Area.

1 Jaelin Kauf, 79.91

2 Avital Shimko, 77.56

3 Lulu Shaffer, 76.03

4 Tess Johnson, 76.01

5 KC Oakley, 72.75

6 Heidi Kloser, 72.55

7 Elizabeth O’Connell, 72.50

8 Hallee Ray, 72.06

9 Morgan Schild, 71.93

10 Hannah Miles, 71.90

11 Gabriella

