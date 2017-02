By John F. Russell

A million thoughts raced through ski racer Andrew McCawley’s mind as he stepped into the starting gates at the top of Howelsen Hill for his final run at the Colorado State High School Skiing Championships Friday afternoon.

The Steamboat Springs senior won the first run and was sitting in the top position, with a chance to bring home an individual state title in the slalom race. But there are two runs in a slalom race, and …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today