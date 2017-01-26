By Frances Hohl/For Steamboat Today

When Steamboat’s police chief got the call, it was too shocking.

Dance publicly?

On stage?

In a competition?

Luckily, he’s the boss so a call went out to his staff for a volunteer to waltz in Steamboat’s very own “Dancing with the Stars.”

Detective Sam Silva, a rather serious chap, stepped up to the plate to represent the police department in this year’s annual fundraiser for Northwest Rocky Mountain CASA.

Silva’s joined by an attorney, a restaurant owner, …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today