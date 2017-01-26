By Frances Hohl/For Steamboat Today
When Steamboat’s police chief got the call, it was too shocking.
Dance publicly?
On stage?
In a competition?
Luckily, he’s the boss so a call went out to his staff for a volunteer to waltz in Steamboat’s very own “Dancing with the Stars.”
Detective Sam Silva, a rather serious chap, stepped up to the plate to represent the police department in this year’s annual fundraiser for Northwest Rocky Mountain CASA.
Silva’s joined by an attorney, a restaurant owner, …read more
Via:: Steamboat Today
Advertisement