By Joel Reichenberger

Actually performing a difficult trick during a moguls runs takes more than guts and skill.

It takes work, and for Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club moguls skier Kenzie Radway that work started in the summer, first on a trampoline, then on the water ramps at Bald Eagle Lake.

Eventually an athlete can try the move on snow, but before they can use it in a competition, they have to pass a test.

“They’re judged on five different jumps, …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today