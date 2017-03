By John F. Russell

There was a sense of happiness in the Horizons Specialized Services offices in Steamboat Springs Tuesday after an early morning phone call let the staff know that Sue White was bringing home a gold medal from the 2017 Special Olympic World Winter Games.

“My heart just soared,” Horizons employee Mike Dwire said of getting the phone call. “I think we are all super excited for Sue. She seems to be doing so well and is enjoying …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today