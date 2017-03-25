By Matt Stensland

Veteran sportscaster Verne Lundquist, who calls Steamboat Springs home, will be profiled Sunday morning on CBS This Morning.

Lundquist and his wife, Nancy, will be profiled during a segment to be aired between 8 and 9:30 a.m.

The profile will feature highlights from Lunquist’s prolific career and showcase the couple’s love for Steamboat, including an overview of their work with Strings Music Festival.

CBS has been filming Lunquist this winter in Steamboat. In February, he was filmed visiting …read more

