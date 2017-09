Producer Steve Aoki, known for his sternum-cracking electronic beats, paid tribute to Chester Bennington on Thursday night by releasing “Darker Than Night That Never Bleeds.” The brawny, festival-ready mash-up contains

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Steve Aoki Unveils Linkin Park Mash-Up, Talks ‘Favorite Singer’ Chester Bennington

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone