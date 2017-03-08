By Steve Zansberg

Donald Trump has repeatedly demonized the news media, aka the free press, labeling them “fake news” and even “the enemy of the American people.” Last month, Trump’s press secretary excluded respected members of the mainstream press — The New York Times, CNN, Los Angeles Times, Politico, the Hill and Buzzfeed — from a press briefing. These actions are not only un-American, as CNN’s Jake Tapper appropriately dubbed them, they are extremely dangerous.

Via:: Steamboat Today