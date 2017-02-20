Today in the West, the swastika is considered a symbol of hate and is highly stigmatized because it is associated with Nazism. However, its origins date back at least 12,000 years, and historically, it has symbolized well-being, good luck and spiritual success.

The word “swastika” is derived from Sanskrit: su (good) + asti (being) + ka (neutral object). It is considered a sacred and auspicious symbol in Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism, where it can be …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today