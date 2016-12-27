By Matt Stensland

It’s still Christmas in Steamboat Springs.

Tuesday was a big day for the post office, which received about 5,000 packages.

“It’s a lot of mail,” U.S. Postal Service spokesman David Rupert said.

Usually two trucks bring mail and packages to Steamboat. Because the Postal Service observed the Christmas holiday on Monday this year, four trucks made the trek from Denver to Steamboat on Tuesday.

Rupert did not attribute the large post-Christmas mail delivery to Postal Service delays. Rather, it …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today