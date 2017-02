Friday, Feb. 3, 2017

12:25 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a drunken person at a bus stop on Mount Werner Road.

1:08 a.m. An officer at the police department overheard a fight in the parking lot. Two male acquaintances were pushing and shoving each other. Everything was fine.

9:18 a.m. Officers were called to a report of dog clippers stolen from a trailer in the 2600 block of Copper …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today