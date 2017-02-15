Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017

12:09 a.m. Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help a person who possibly overdosed in the 2600 block of Jackpine Court.

5:28 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a person having a seizure in the first block of Jackpine Court.

11:53 a.m. Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help a person who fell in the 100 block of Highland Street.

11:57 a.m. Routt County …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today