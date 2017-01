Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017

12:01 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of loud music in the 1300 block of Sparta Plaza. A warning was issued.

3:15 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a person who was concerned because they had not seen a roommate since Sunday.

9:27 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a person in the 500 block of Buena Vista Court who believed choke cherries …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today