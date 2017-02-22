This summer’s Strings Music Festival lineup features Grammy award-winning artists, country legends and a performance from Stephen Stills of Crosby, Stills Nash & Young fame, playing alongside “Judy Blue Eyes” muse Judy Collins.
Classical and different tempo shows:
June 23: Morgan James
June 24: Opening night orchestra
June 28: A Night in Prague: Chamber Music
July 1: Celebrate America
July 2: Brent Rowan & Friends: Tanya Tucker
July 7: Chatham County Line
July 12: Parker …read more
Via:: Steamboat Today
