By Teresa Ristow

The multi-year project of restoring the Fly Gulch Schoolhouse will receive its latest boost March 3 during a T-shirt printing party fundraiser at Ohana’s downtown store.

Strawberry Park Elementary art teacher Erin Kries worked with store owners Luke and Emily Dudley to hold a student artwork contest, with the winning art to be used for a Fly Gulch Schoolhouse shirt.

The store will donate $10 from each shirt sale to the schoolhouse …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today