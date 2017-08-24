Home Contests Subpar Oasis Cover Gets Street Performer Sent Home by Danish Police Subpar Oasis Cover Gets Street Performer Sent Home by Danish Police Contests Aug 24, 2017 By Jeff Giles An Oasis fan learned that Denmark has pretty high standards for buskers. Continue reading… …read more Via:: Diffuser Advertisement SIMILAR ARTICLES Review: Fifth Harmony Bounces Back After Losing Its Leading Diva Aug 24, 2017 Beck’s ‘Colors’ Finally Official: Cover Art, Track List, New ‘Dear Life’ Single Released Aug 24, 2017 NO COMMENTS Leave a Reply Cancel reply Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. Advertisement Follow UsLocal News Headlines Umphreys Mcgee New Years Run Presale Jul 16, 2015 LISTEN: New Music Week of 7/13/2015 Jul 13, 2015 NEWS: New Widespread Panic Album “Street Dogs” Jul 6, 2015 WATCH: Mumford & Sons – The Wolf Jul 1, 2015 WATCH: ONCE A DAY Michael Franti & Spearhead Jun 30, 2015