By Matt Stensland

After several days of low clouds in the Yampa Valley, the sun returned to Steamboat Springs on Tuesday. Snow might return to the area as soon as Friday.

“A wave in the very strong Pacific jet stream will cross the West Coast around Wednesday night and spread clouds over our area later Thursday,” wrote Steamboat meteorologist Mike Weissbluth, who runs snowalarm.com. “This wave will weaken as it crosses the Great Basin, bringing only light snow …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today