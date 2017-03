An open letter to the snowboarder who ran into me on Rudi’s Run:

Since you took off when you heard the call to Ski Patrol, even though you were asked to stay around, you don’t know my story. I’d like to share it with you.

Here’s what was going through my mind as I lay on the snow with a dislocated shoulder.

First, my vacation was over. I’d only skied a day and a half. I’m from …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today