By Tom Ross

The apparent chemical dump that affected residents at Mountain Vista Townhomes in Steamboat Springs earlier this month serves as a reminder that grated storm drains lead directly to the environment and, ultimately, the Yampa River.

City of Steamboat Springs Water Resource Manager Kelly Romero Heaney said she and Steamboat Fire Rescue, as well as personnel from the city street and water departments, responded March 2 to the townhouse complex in the Hilltop/Tamarack neighborhood after the …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today