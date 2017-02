Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017

7:29 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a suspicious incident in the first block of Anglers Drive. Someone found a note on their car referencing the number of people living in their trailer.

7:46 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a coyote possibly in the area of Soda Creek Elementary School.

8:58 a.m. Officers were called to a report of harassment between neighbors in …read more

