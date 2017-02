By Teresa Ristow

Steamboat Springs High School officials remain concerned about a trio of swastikas that appeared around the campus prior to winter break.

Principal Kevin Taulman said Tuesday that the swastikas — one drawn in the snow on a hood of a car, one written on a locker and one etched in the hood of another car — appeared to target two Jewish students.

“I’m very concerned,” Taulman said.

Though the school took the incidents seriously, Taulman …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today