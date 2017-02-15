By Tom Ross

Johan Monsen and Ulf Clacton, the Swedish investors who acquired the former Iron Horse in Steamboat Springs with principles in Ski Town Commercial, said this week they have met with city planning officials to discuss their interest in developing another workforce housing project at a West Steamboat site.

If everything goes well, Monsen and Clacton said they would like to deliver a community of small, manufactured single-family homes to the market by late summer 2018. The …read more

