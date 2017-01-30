By Candice Bannister/For Steamboat Today

Louisville, my hometown, has the Kentucky Derby. New Orleans, the city of my alma mater, Tulane University, has Mardi Gras and Jazz Fest.

To my delight, I have made my home in a town just as steeped in festive tradition. Winter Carnival, the oldest continuous winter celebration of its kind in the West, kicks off Feb. 8.

Introduced by Norwegian ski jumping pioneer Carl Howelsen, the first Winter Carnival events took place in 1914 …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today